Subject was injured while trying to flee from a capture in Valledupar

Fabio Javier Montero was injured by a shot by the authorities for allegedly trying to escape from an arrest warrant against him in the township of Guatapurí, rural area of ​​Valledupar.

According to sources close to the case, the soldiers of the Engineers and Countermobility Battalion No. 70 arrived with the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office looking for Montero, who as soon as he saw them felt allegedly alluded to.

“At the time of requesting his documents, he fled, flying near and in patios, being chased by soldiers (…) and when the subject was located, he attacked a soldier with the intention of taking his rifle, and at the same moment another soldier He shoots him in the left ankle,” a judicial source reported.

Afterwards, the subject was taken by the uniformed officers to the Rosario Pumarejo de López Hospital to be treated.

Fabio Javier Montero was required by the authorities for the crime of domestic violence.

Therefore, once he recovers, it is expected that he will be presented before a guarantee control judge for the preliminary hearings to legalize his capture, imputation of charges and imposition of an insurance measure.

