Home » Subject who provided transportation services stole his client’s belongings with an armed hand
News

Subject who provided transportation services stole his client’s belongings with an armed hand

by admin
Subject who provided transportation services stole his client’s belongings with an armed hand

The Minister of Security, Gustavo Villatoro, reported on the capture of Milton Vladimir Hernández Moreno, who was dedicated to providing transportation services through an application. The criminal, with an armed hand, stole a client’s belongings.

During the police procedure, the following was seized: a vehicle, two telephones, cash and portions of marijuana.

Thanks to the effectiveness of the National Civil Police (PNC), the offender must face justice for the crimes of aggravated robbery and illicit trafficking.

See also  Ready for Challenger in South Africa

You may also like

Monitoring of PA sites: the new AgID report...

They wanted to avoid the march “Loja united...

Confirmed! Atlético Nacional will not continue giving resources...

pope synod – Tiscali News

The University of Kindu deplores the spoliation of...

Forma Tu Cuerpo, the company that came to...

Personal trainer killed in front of house, killer...

The new tournament ushered in the beach volleyball...

My dog ​​barks a lot and bothers the...

Revenge porn, the platform to delete your photos...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy