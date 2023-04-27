Subject who provided transportation services stole his client’s belongings with an armed hand

The Minister of Security, Gustavo Villatoro, reported on the capture of Milton Vladimir Hernández Moreno, who was dedicated to providing transportation services through an application. The criminal, with an armed hand, stole a client’s belongings.

During the police procedure, the following was seized: a vehicle, two telephones, cash and portions of marijuana.

Thanks to the effectiveness of the National Civil Police (PNC), the offender must face justice for the crimes of aggravated robbery and illicit trafficking.