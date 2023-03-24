Inside the Massive Integrated West (MIO) station of La Buitrera, located south of Cali, an official was assaulted by a subject.

In a video circulating on social media, the community present is visualized intervening in the strugglea gesture that caused the attacker to stop his action and flee the place.

Several shouts and verbal warnings were received by the subject from the users to stop his attempt to attack the woman, who, Feeling supported, she lashed out at the attacker.

Many people have asked the woman to file the respective complaint for assault.

Recent cases:

• Last week at the San Nicolás station, located in the center of Cali, MIO users prevented two women from entering illegally.

• A woman tried to ‘sneak’ into the MIO with a girl; Despite the fact that the girl tried to get on the station, the users blocked her way and forced the woman to retire with the minor.

“The MIO needs a greater investment in civic culture and security, but also it is the responsibility of the users to take care of the system and the bus fleet,” said the president of MetrocaliOscar Ortiz,

“Only in the year 2022, a total of 1,479 vehicles were vandalized and 47 drivers were attacked. So far this year, there are already 169 buses affected by different attacks“, he complemented.

So far this year, more than 160 buses have been attacked in different areas of the city of Cali.

#AggressorOfWomen

Juan Sebastian Orozco attacked this MIO official (Utryt) because they did not let him sneak in and evade paying the ticket.

It happened at the Vulture Station#EvasoresSinControl#CaliCiudadEuropea

Video via @RedDeApoyoSIC pic.twitter.com/zzeJiuDRfd — MIO Users (@MIOusers) March 22, 2023

Comments