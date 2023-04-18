Subject would have attacked a police officer in Valledupar with a bottle beak

An unidentified subject attacked a police officer with a bottle spout when he arrived to attend a request at the Villa Haydith neighborhood, south of Valledupar.

The uniformed man arrived with a partner at the block 12 with house 5 to deal with a case of domestic violence, but the aggressor in an oversight hurt the policeman.

“He was attacked with a sharp weapon (bottle beak) by the subject who was in a high state of exaltation and intended to injure his sentimental partner, after the fact he fled. Subsequently, the location of the aggressor is achieved, who, upon seeing himself besieged by the police reaction, decides to turn himself in.”the National Police reported.

The policeman suffered neck injury, for which he was transferred to the Simón Bolívar Pediatric Clinic where they determined that the injury was not serious.

The detainee was left at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office to be prosecuted for the crime of violence against a public servant.

This fact is added to another that recently also happened in the Villa Elvia neighborhood of the city. there a subject he caused an accident to some patrolmen on the institutional motorcycle after throwing the car at them when he was being chased by a fight.