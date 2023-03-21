Home News Subjects accused of assaulting carriers face justice
News

by admin
According to the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), 15 subjects accused of assaulting vehicles transporting merchandise are facing trial today.

Among those captured is the leader of the gang identified as José René Hernández.

According to the authorities, the defendants intercepted vehicles and under threats took the victims to desolate areas, meanwhile, they stole the merchandise and transferred it to different cars.

This gang commits crimes on the Pan-American Highway, between Santa Ana and San Vicente.

