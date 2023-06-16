Subjects accused of domestic violence in Arauca to prison – news

With undeniable satisfaction, the lawyer Wilinton Rodríguez Benavidez received the Order of the Administrative Litigation Chamber of the Fifth Section of the Council of State, which rejected the demand for the administrative act, through which the Ministry of the Interior appointed him as governor in charge of the department from Arauca.

The plaintiff Elvin Joney Abril Guerrero, had specified that Wilinton Rodríguez Benavidez was elected as a deputy to the Arauca departmental Assembly for the period 2020-2023, by the Cambio Radical party and that on December 28, 2022 he resigned from said dignity.

And it added that the defendant was appointed governor in charge of the department of Arauca through Decree 077 of January 23, 2023 issued by the Minister of the Interior, a position which he took office on the following January 24.

Due to the foregoing, it considered that the defendant was subject to the grounds for disability provided for in numeral 1 of article 51-1 of Law 2200 of 2022, as well as in the paragraph of article 135 of the same law.

The sectional president pointed out that justice is done with the ruling, since it was done in Law and that gives him peace of mind to continue exercising his position.

Rodríguez Benvidez added that he will multiply his efforts so as not to be inferior to the commitment acquired with the Government of Change and contribute to the process led by President Gustavo Petro in search of total peace, above all, for a Department like ours, which has suffered the onslaught of violence and armed confrontation.

Thus, the governor in charge of the department of Arauca, Wilinton Rodríguez, will be able to continue exercising his position.

Source: Government of Arauca

