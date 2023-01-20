In operations deployed by the Gaula of the National Police in coordination with the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office 2 of Barrancabermeja, Santander, two men were captured for allegedly being involved in the kidnapping of a child in the south of the department of Cesar.

The captures were made through search and raid proceedings in Valledupar and Aguachica. They are José Luis Hernández Pérez, 32 years old, and Epifanio Torres Lozano, 35 years old.

According to the authorities, they participated in the kidnapping of the 18-month-old boy Erick Mathias Manosalva Gómez, in the village of San Juan in the Besote corregimiento, jurisdiction of the municipality of La Gloria, where around four individuals carrying firearms arrived, intimidating the mother of the minor, who was tied up and subjected against his will.

It should be remembered that in this case the Police Gaula carried out a rescue operation on December 2 in the village of Los Laureles (Pelaya), where the minor was released, his captors demanding the sum of $100,000,000.

For this fact there are two more people captured.

