Two subjects in possession of child pornography were arrested, following a transnational investigation.

Through various searches by the Attorney General of the Republic of El Salvador and the National Civil Police, in San Rafael Cedros and Soyapango they managed to seize hard drives and cell phones.

According to the report, alerts were reported against both subjects for possessing pornographic content, generated from an international operation that persecutes those who promote this crime.

Through these procedures, the authorities seek to protect the integrity of children and people with disabilities.