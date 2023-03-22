Home News Subjects dedicated to stealing from schools and churches are sent to trial
News

Subjects dedicated to stealing from schools and churches are sent to trial

by admin
Subjects dedicated to stealing from schools and churches are sent to trial

Six men dedicated to stealing from public schools and churches, are sent to trial for the crimes of Illegal Groups, Aggravated Theft and Reception.

The evidence presented by the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) managed to get these criminals to the next stage, where they can receive a sentence.

The defendants are identified as:

-Manuel Miranda

-Eduardo Hernandez

-Ulysses Reyes

-Denis Villalta

-Jose Rivas

-Johny Velasquez

All these subjects are responsible for at least 22 cases of theft of laptops and sound devices in different public schools and churches in different parts of the country.

See also  Oscar 2022, Sorrentino as a child with his mother: "I made the film to go back to this photo"

You may also like

‘You can’t die to carry a pizza’, tomorrow...

Barumbu: The population calls on the authorities to...

Quibdó: 51 homes delivered to the indigenous community...

Milano Cortina, Fontana: ‘Fiera Milano option for skating’...

DRC: CENI closes voter registration in second operational...

They take security measures in Cesar for suspension...

Water: Smat, if this continues, summer will be...

A new bridge is being built inside the...

A Nest of Peace to care for vulnerable...

Children of gay couples: prefect of Padua, stop...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy