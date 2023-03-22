Six men dedicated to stealing from public schools and churches, are sent to trial for the crimes of Illegal Groups, Aggravated Theft and Reception.

The evidence presented by the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) managed to get these criminals to the next stage, where they can receive a sentence.

The defendants are identified as:

-Manuel Miranda

-Eduardo Hernandez

-Ulysses Reyes

-Denis Villalta

-Jose Rivas

-Johny Velasquez

All these subjects are responsible for at least 22 cases of theft of laptops and sound devices in different public schools and churches in different parts of the country.