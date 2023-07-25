Subjects linked to drug trafficking will continue in jail

Three subjects accused by the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) of drug trafficking, must remain in pretrial detention while the investigations continue.

According to the tax authorities, the subjects respond to the names of Héctor Hugo Guzmán, Diego Vladimir Medina and Héctor Hugo Guzmán Gómez.

The three subjects were arrested on July 11 in a raid in which 11,527.7 grams of marijuana, 409.5 grams of methamphetamine and 6,615 grams of cocaine were seized.

The Prosecutor’s Office reported that the seized drug has a value of $27,731.00.

