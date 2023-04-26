Home » Subjects wanted for knee pain study | TUCcurrent
News

Subjects wanted for knee pain study | TUCcurrent

by admin
Subjects wanted for knee pain study | TUCcurrent
TUC current
Research

Professorship of Human Movement Science at Chemnitz University of Technology invites people aged 18 to 50 who are active in sports with and without knee problems to the movement laboratory – registration is now possible

  • Photo: Jacob Mueller

As part of a scientific study, the Chair of Human Movement Sciences at Chemnitz University of Technology is investigating the effect of a sports knee bandage on the movement and stability of the knee. For this study, until September 2023, test persons with knee instability or mild to moderate stress-related pain during sporting activity due to previous unilateral knee injuries are sought.

Interested persons should be between 18 and 50 years old and exercise at least two hours a week. The tests take place on two 90-minute appointments in the movement laboratory of Chemnitz University of Technology in a building at Reichenhainer Straße 70. All test persons receive a financial allowance of 30 euros and a high-quality knee bandage. Interested parties can register by sending an e-mail to [email protected]

“People who are active in sports and do not have any of the above-mentioned complaints are welcome to take part in the study as control group subjects,” says study leader Tobias Hess from the Professorship of Human Movement Science. They also receive an expense allowance of 30 euros.

Further information granted by Tobias Hess, telephone +49 (0)371 531-32914, e-mail [email protected]

Mario Steinebach
26.04.2023

All “TUCaktuell” messages
Note: The TU Chemnitz is present in many media. The media review gives an impression of how they report about the university.

See also  Long night of postponed chores returns | TUCcurrent

You may also like

Election campaign break for Erdogan | News.at

How long? – Mashriq TV

Professional accordion players open the bellows to the...

Montana legislature bans trans MPs

Venezuela qualifies again for a U-17 World Cup...

Find out who are the new ministers of...

Corpoelec workers without supplies to respond to power...

One more hole, what difference does it make?

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities...

Two Chavista leaders were denounced in the Superior...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy