Subjects wanted for knee pain study | TUCcurrent

Professorship of Human Movement Science at Chemnitz University of Technology invites people aged 18 to 50 who are active in sports with and without knee problems to the movement laboratory – registration is now possible

As part of a scientific study, the Chair of Human Movement Sciences at Chemnitz University of Technology is investigating the effect of a sports knee bandage on the movement and stability of the knee. For this study, until September 2023, test persons with knee instability or mild to moderate stress-related pain during sporting activity due to previous unilateral knee injuries are sought.

Interested persons should be between 18 and 50 years old and exercise at least two hours a week. The tests take place on two 90-minute appointments in the movement laboratory of Chemnitz University of Technology in a building at Reichenhainer Straße 70. All test persons receive a financial allowance of 30 euros and a high-quality knee bandage. Interested parties can register by sending an e-mail to [email protected]

“People who are active in sports and do not have any of the above-mentioned complaints are welcome to take part in the study as control group subjects,” says study leader Tobias Hess from the Professorship of Human Movement Science. They also receive an expense allowance of 30 euros.

Further information granted by Tobias Hess, telephone +49 (0)371 531-32914, e-mail [email protected]

Mario Steinebach

26.04.2023

