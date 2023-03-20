Elements of the Armed Forces intercepted a vehicle in which drugs were being transported, on Bulevar Monseñor Romero.

During the procedure, the authorities located a man and a woman in the vicinity of the Military School, in Antiguo Cuscatlán, La Libertad, after the persecution, both were handed over to the PNC to answer to justice.

After the review carried out in the vehicle that was transporting drugs, the police officers seized it.

▫️1 pound of marijuana

▫️1 ounce of cocaine

They also reported that they continue to search for criminals to face justice.