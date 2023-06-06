Submarine fiber, Eurispes: “High risk of sabotage in Italy”

“During 2022, the Italian authorities have progressively strengthened the monitoring and supervision activities of infrastructure submarines in their territorial waters. The goal is to prevent and prevent any sabotage actions, not only against infrastructure of the energy sector that originate in North Africa, but also against the submarine cables of telecommunications“. The says it Italy 2023 report Of Eurispes (DOWNLOAD THE COMPLETE SUMMARY DOCUMENT HERE).

“Il real risk of sabotage and damage to the maritime telecommunications cables has led to an increase in the level of surveillance of some specific areas of Italian waters, such as the Strait of Sicily”, explains the report, which adds: “To date there is evidence of a scarce variety of landfalls for submarine cables arriving or originating in Italy. These cables, totaling 25, are located in just eleven locations nationwide. 60% of these infrastructure lands in just three cities: Mazara del Vallo, Catania and Bari. The scarce diversification of Italian landings potentially represents a critical issue for the safety and continuity of the connections provided”.

Triple threat to Italian infrastructure

Consequently, “the infrastructure Italians are exposed to at least a triple threat. The first is that of accidental damage due to some fishing techniques. The second is that of sabotage carried out on landat the cable docking points. A third threat is the cyber attacks on infrastructure of the countries involved in the hybrid conflict with Moscow”.

The “variegated” mapping of Italian submarine cables

“The mapping of Italian submarine cables is varied and includes cables of global, regional and infrastructure strictly local. Following the trend of the Italian coasts, many of these are encountered infrastructuresome of which originate (or end) in Italy, others for which, instead, the Italian territory is a transit point”, underlines the report.

“In the North-East of the country there is the Italy-Croatia cablewhose project dates back to 1994. Along the Adriatic coast, another nerve center is that of the city ​​of Bari where multiple branches will land. Proceeding south, a telecommunications infrastructure connects them city ​​of Aethos (Greece) and Otranto. On the Tyrrhenian coast there is a cable whose ends are both on Italian soil: it is the Jannawhich unravels from Civitavecchia to Olbia, and then continues by land in Sardinia up to Cagliari and again by sea up to Mazara del Vallo. Two other fundamental logistics hubs for the Italian telecommunications network are those of Genoa and Savona“.

In Sicily the center of connectivity of the country

But “the center of the country’s connectivity with regional and global networks can be identified along the coasts of the Sicily region ed particularly in the cities of Palermo, Trapani, Mazara del Vallo, Marina di Ragusa, Pozzallo and Catania. To date, Palermo is interconnected with two infrastructure on a global scale”.

Italy is therefore widely included in the network of connections via submarine cables at a regional (European and Mediterranean) and global level, with networks that interconnect Italy to individual countries close to the Peninsula (Malta, Libya, Tunisia, Greece, Albania) and to countries of other contented.

