Submarine “Titan” with 5 passengers on board runs out of oxygen after disappearing on its mission to explore the Titanic

Last Sunday, June 18, a submarine called “Titan”, from the company OceanGate Expeditions, disappeared with five passengers on board bound for the depths of the ocean to witness the sinking of the famous Titanic ship. On this day, the submarine exhausted its oxygen supply and has not been located.

“Titan tourist submersible on its way to visit the Titanic has run out of oxygen. So far there are no major news regarding his search,” the international media reported.

The submarine carried five people on board, who had paid $250,000 for the opportunity to see the remains of the iconic Titanic on the bed of the Atlantic Ocean. However, approximately one hour and forty-five minutes after the submersible began its descent, all contact with the crew was lost.

Through an official statement, OceanGate Expeditions confirmed the identity of the five tourists who were aboard the Titan submarine: Hamish Harding, a British billionaire; Shahzada Dawood and her son Suleman; Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and Stockton Rush, president of the OceanGate company.

Faced with this situation, the United States Coast Guard, in collaboration with Canada and the United Kingdom, began a search to rescue the lost crew members along with the Titan.

However, if the “Titan” submarine is still intact on the ocean floor, it would be nearly impossible to salvage, experts say because there are few submersible vessels that could reach the depths of the Titanic wreck, and if they could, the submersibles do not have the power to tow the missing ship to the surface.

“It’s completely dark down there. It’s freezing cold. The sea bed is muddy and wavy. You can’t see your hand in front of your face,” said Tim Maltin, an expert on the sinking and wreckage of the Titanic.

