The government filed the bill for the submission to ordinary justice and the dismantling of organized armed structures of high-impact crime.

“This bill contains a generous offer by the Colombian State to these high-impact criminal structures, so that if they turn themselves in, they confess their crimes, hand over their assets, hand over information about their criminal patterns, and make reparations to the victims.” , said the Minister of Justice.

“It is a project of subjection to ordinary justice, in which the judiciary will have an enormous role, both with the Attorney General’s Office and with judges and magistrates. With the filing of this project, the Government complies with society with the firm purpose of putting all its efforts to build a peaceful coexistence,” explained Osuna.

“Peace is built with different strategies and this is one of them, which specifically targets some criminal groups that have disrupted peaceful coexistence for some time,” the senior official said.

In his speech, the president of Congress, Roy Barreras, pointed out that the bill is a good example of agreement and dialogue, a proposal to drug traffickers to reintegrate into society and save their lives in exchange for going to jail, and that “ends all kinds of speculation and clandestine negotiations that were never authorized and that tried to negotiate the laws in the streets. Laws are made in Congress, with a view to the citizenry.” At the same time, he insisted that the project process must have an urgent message “so that the limit of uncertainty is lower and people know which law to accept.”

For his part, the president of the House of Representatives, David Racero, stressed that “this project does not recognize political status in the very procedure of the mechanisms of subjection to ordinary justice”, and stressed that it complements other dialogue processes, such as the one that advance with the ELN in the commitment of the #GobiernoDelCambio to achieve Total Peace.

The president of the Senate Peace Commission, Iván Cepeda Castro, who together with congressmen Alirio Uribe and Ariel Ávila supported the construction of the project, specified that it “does not provide any kind of impunity, as you can see through the penalties that are offered for consideration by Congress, but at the same time leaves room for these groups to submit to justice. It clearly establishes the difference between the political groups with which it negotiates, such as the ELN, and the structures that are linked to drug trafficking and illegal mining as the only form of action.“.

High impact criminal structures

Organized armed structures of high impact crime are considered:

– Criminal organizations made up of a plural number of people;

– That they are organized in a hierarchical structure and/or in a network;

– That they are dedicated to the permanent or continuous execution of punishable conducts, among which may be found those typified in the Palermo Convention;

– That they are framed in criminal patterns that include the violent subjugation of the civilian population of the rural and urban territories in which they operate;

– That they perform functions in one or more illegal economies.

Excluded from the application of this bill are rebel armed groups and organizations that have a political nature, with which the Government is carrying out dialogues or peace talks. The benefits in punishability and punishment with a restorative component that the initiative deals with do not constitute political recognition of the organized armed structures of high-impact crime and their members.

The miseries

The bill contemplates that the leaders or leaders of the organized armed structure of high-impact crime be sentenced to an effective deprivation of liberty in a prison of six (6) to eight (8) years, according to the degree of individual responsibility, without the right to home detention, probation, 72-hour leave, or redemption of sentences for work or study; and a period of four (4) years of restorative component with surveillance and monitoring mechanisms, extramural, with participation in restorative justice and reintegration programs.