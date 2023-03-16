From the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, Margarita Cabello once again uttered her questions in relation to the Law of Submission to Justice that was filed on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 by the national Government, which, according to the attorney: “does not count with an adequate explanation of reasons” to be applied.

Cabello’s intervention took place at the Second National Table to Combat Deforestation in the Amazon Region, which also took place that same Wednesday. The meeting was held at the Dann Carlton Hotel in the city of Bogotá and was presented by the Ministry of Justice, Néstor Osuna, in the company of the Minister of the Interior.

According to the attorney, there is a “mico” from which the perpetrators could have significant benefits because the reasons why it could be applied are not explained in detail. In the words of Cabello: “it is important that it be clear before presenting this project and that is why we believe that it protects the perpetrators more than the victims.”

One of the main concerns that he spoke about has to do with the “principle of freedom”, in which he mentioned that it is about granting zero sentences to people who “carry out criminal activities such as conspiring to commit crimes, massacres, murders of social leaders and drug trafficking, that is why we are concerned that this principle of opportunity is so lax and so weak”.

For Cabello, it can be very dangerous that conditions in relation to penalties do not apply, where he highlighted that: “from the criminal point of view, I see that benefits are granted, sentences of up to eight years, but without any condition operating, and without That there is even a manifestation of the will of the person responsible for the truth, that seems very dangerous to us”.

The prosecutor also ruled on the extradition process. She noted that:

“The budgets for subjection could agree on anything, such as non-extradition. That is the monkey that I see there, because it cannot be so wide, when the correct thing is that the budgets for the subjection must be in order. It’s dangerous to leave that window open.”

The Submission Law project was filed, declared the Congress of the Republic

Through a statement issued on March 15, 2023, the Congress of the Republic of Colombia announced the beginning of the path that the Submission Law project is undertaking, considered one of the most important tools in the framework of the “Total Peace” policy.

The “project of the law of subjection to ordinary justice, guarantees of non-repetition and law for the dismantling of organized armed structures of high-impact crime” proposed by President Gustavo Petro, was filed in the Senate of the Republic headed by Néstor Osuna from the Ministry of Justice and Alfonso Prada from the Ministry of the Interior.

According to what happened at the meeting, Roy Barreras, president of the Senate, made a request to urgently process the initiative, this: “so that uncertainty is less and people know which law to take advantage of”, since it should be remembered that in addition of Margarita Cabello, from the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, other officials have warned of its continuation without knowing in detail the conditions under which the Submission Law would come into operation.

As the statement clarified, if the project is approved, “the so-called criminal gangs would have a period of two years to dismantle themselves voluntarily.” In this sense, the structures must accept their responsibility for the crimes committed, in addition to delivering information that accounts for their modes of operation and offering reparation to the victims.

In exchange, the national government declares the imposition of a sentence that would range between 6 and 8 years of “effective prison”. In addition to this, it indicates that they may remain on probation for four years, as long as they comply with reparation and restoration activities for the victims. Otherwise: “Any member of these gangs who fails to comply with these conditions will pay the maximum amount of the penalty corresponding to the crimes committed, losing all discounts and benefits.”

Faced with the questions that have been raised on the subject, Iván Cepeda Castro, senator of the Historical Pact and president of the Peace Commission, assured that the project: “does not provide any kind of impunity (…) It is a path that opens for the total peace that advances, despite the difficulties and despite the problems that an ambitious peace policy like that of this Government implies”. with Infobae

