Submission of 2023 tax return at the start, instructions from the Revenue — idealista/news

The presentation of the 2023 tax return is underway. “Everything is ready to send the 2023 returns: it is now officially open the channel to present the 730 or Redditi”. This was announced by the Revenue Agency. Among this year’s novelties are two video tutorials, published on the Agency’s YouTube channel, which illustrate the steps for sending the pre-compiled declaration and how to authorize a family member or other trusted person to manage their declaration.

There are over 1.3 billion data entered by the Revenue in the pre-compiled pTo take advantage of tax discounts and simplify compliance for citizens. In particular, it concerns over a billion data relating to health care costs, 99 million insurance premiums, 73 million single certifications of employees and self-employed workers, 11 million credit transfers for restructuring, 8.5 million data relating to interest expense on mortgages and 6.5 million relating to school expenses.

What changes in the 730 of 2023?

New entry 2023, among others, the expenses for rent and brokerage fees for the purchase of properties used as a “first home”. All information that adds to that already present in previous years, such as social security and welfare contributions, those paid for domestic workers, university and nursery expenses.

From this year, moreover, it is possible entrust your statement to a family member or trusted person with a simple proxy online or by videocall, as well as with the systems already operational since last year (PEC or authorization request at any Agency office).

When can I file the 2023 tax return?

Starting from 11 May, taxpayers will be able to accept the 730 as it is or integrate the return (730 or Income) and proceed to the final click to submit.

To access the service available in the reserved area on the Agency website, you can use

Spid credentials

the electronic identity card (Cie)

the National Service Charter (CNS).

In addition to the video tutorial, an updated guide is also online with the most useful information for navigating through the procedure. Also the dedicated assistance site www.infoprecompilata.it is full of information and content on the main news and deadlines for the 2023 season. The deadline for sending the 730 is 2 October, while for Redditi there will be time until 30 November 2023.