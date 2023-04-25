Home » Subpoenaed by the Comptroller’s Office: legal representatives, governor, mayors, managers and directors – news
News

Subpoenaed by the Comptroller’s Office: legal representatives, governor, mayors, managers and directors – news

by admin
Subpoenaed by the Comptroller’s Office: legal representatives, governor, mayors, managers and directors – news

Public officials will be trained in electronic accountability and contractual accountability.

The Comptroller General of Cauca, Hernán Grueso Zúñiga, summoned for this April 25, the legal representatives, governor, mayors and directors who are subject to fiscal control to socialize shortcomings, breaches and strengthen knowledge in the various platforms that by The law requires the report of the fiscal and contractual execution, since when monitoring the validity of 2022, it was evidenced that 22,605 contracts for a value of $1,288,004,380,914.55 have been rendered, and only nine (9) entities of the one hundred and eight (108) registered in said system, They have not reported them.

Similarly, it is reflected that there are many entities that have not reported the attached documents as Legality Control requirements (pre-contractual, contractual and post-contractual phases), effective 2022, and their degree of compliance is below 50%.


Regarding the “Resource Cascade” for the 2022 term, of the 108 registered entities, only 80 reported the Appropriation/Execution; and with respect to the rendering of the annual account corresponding to the 2022 term, irregularities have been evidenced in the rendering.

Due to the above, the General Comptroller of Cauca has reiterated the summons to attend the training session to provide guidelines on territorial fiscal control for the 2023 term. Said training will be carried out at the Casa de la Moneda convention center, in Popayán, this April 25.

See also  Smart working Pa, Brunetta's guidelines

You may also like

The US seizes millions of dollars from former...

Risk of new displacement in Negría, Istmina

Electricity prices fall to a new low –...

A short novel by César Briceño Toledo –...

51 children’s and youth groups dance today to...

Itzehoe: Volunteer fire brigade gets full-time security department...

Acting on the vision of the 2030 immunization...

Learning, from the “key few” to seize the...

Gold stable page 1 – 04/25/2023

Marie-Alix de Putter, President of Bluemind Foundation, winner...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy