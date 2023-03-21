By: GERARDO ALDANA GARCIA

The granting of subsidies to the community can become a trap for the economic stability of a country; it is from the perspective of the limitations to the generation of wealth that can arise from the absence of labor in sectors that are highly determinant of the Gross Domestic Product of the regions and the country, which is the case of the agricultural sector. In Colombia there are different kinds of subsidy, such as: housing, which is a state contribution in money given only once to the beneficiary of the household as a complement to facilitate the acquisition of a new home. There is also the family or monetary subsidy understood as a social benefit that is given in money and in services to the worker according to the number of people under their care, through family compensation funds in order to soften the economic burdens that They represent the support of the family. Another subsidy is unemployment, which is offered by compensation funds and consists of financial aid and job assistance for the unemployed. The educational subsidy is the one provided annually by compensation funds, banking and financial entities aimed at students in elementary school, middle school and in some cases for university students in order to support their studies and alleviate economic educational burdens. Certainly, several of these subsidies must actually exist as encouragement and support for the less favored classes. However, the reality in scenarios such as agriculture shows how the population benefiting from the subsidy ends up leaning towards labor passivity in traditional labor practices and oriented towards others that seem simpler and require less effort, or what is worse, opting for the Leisure as a way of life.

The case is easy to feel in the countryside where coffee pickers are fewer and fewer. The day laborers who met the demand of the farms, taking care of all sorts of tasks in agriculture, livestock and minor species, have mutated their performance towards motorcycle taxis, tourist guides, fruit merchants; Some others who come from urban areas have preferred robbery, rustling, assault, among other crimes. It’s easy to watch entire families simply stand by without working, waiting for government subsidies to arrive. There are subsidies for each child that a single mother has, a subsidy for the elderly, for families in action, etc. The result of all this can be negative, especially in the sectors that generate products for the family basket. If there are no workers to till the land then there is no harvest. It is impressive to see that the prices of a day’s wage in the fields grow every day, easily exceeding $50,000. A scythe maker earns an average of $100,000 per day, and with a tendency to continue rising; and worst of all, there is no available workforce, which seriously threatens the food security of a region, of a country. Government incentives to the less favored classes should be maintained as long as they are delivered in the proper way. One of them is undoubtedly the granting of credit to producers, with very cheap rates or even zero rate, with which they can produce from their farm, from their microenterprise. In a capitalist society people do not need to be given freebies; on the contrary, if it requires support in the means of production and capital is essential for it. The producer knows that he must pay a capital that has been lent to him and then, if he has stimuli from areas such as soft loans or subsidized agricultural inputs, he will be in charge of returning to the system what it has lent him and he will do so in excess, with product , with labor in action.

That is why I like the special lines of credit for rural women and youth, credits for machinery and equipment, for the production of commercial forest species, credits for microenterprises. El Huila is a pioneer at the national level in credit schemes with zero interest rate for small producers. Also in the tourism sector where businessmen for more than a decade accessed credits with rates that were in the DTF +3 or simply in the DTF. The portfolio of these credits, thus granted, shows an admirable health; Beneficiaries pay and do so with pleasure because by doing so they feel that the debt capital truly drops significantly with the fee paid while they recognize that their business, their farm, their family economy is improving.