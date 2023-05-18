Subsidized current accounts for students and under 30s, only for some school expenses: here are the ones. DRAFT Ddl

The Made in Italy bill is coming. Among the measures proposed not only the high school, but also accounts dedicated to special conditions for students with the aim of supporting school expenses.

Through the circuit of the participating banks, the under 30 they will be able to open “savings and investment accounts” at favorable conditions, also favoring forms of periodic payment by third parties through donations or crowdfunding. Each beneficiary will be able to use a single account that does not exceed the total amount of 100 thousand euros and can be funded with annual contributions from the beneficiary or third parties not exceeding a total of 10 thousand euros.

In the list of eligible expenses, for example, those for the purchase of textbooks and other didactic material as well as those for accommodation in the city where the training and specialization institute is based, if different from that of residence or family domicile of the beneficiary. Expected sample checks to verify that the resources are actually used for the intended purposes.

The Savings and Investment program

In response to growing concerns about early school leaving and insufficient vocational training, the Ministry of Education and Merit launches the measure called “Savings and Investment Program for Advanced Education and Training”. The program aims to assist individuals in setting aside money to cover the costs of secondary, tertiary and vocational education for young people.

Banks operating in Italy are encouraged to participate in this initiative by offering special savings accounts with advantageous conditions for anyone under the age of 30. For minors, requests must be presented in accordance with the provisions of article 320 of the civil code. The program encourages the accumulation of funds through periodic small deposits, donations and crowdfunding activities.

Each beneficiary can have only one dedicated account, with a maximum balance of €100,000, and can receive annual payments of up to €10,000. The relief is limited to these amounts, with the aim of maintaining the integrity of the program and ensuring a fair benefit.

The funds accumulated in the dedicated account are reserved and can be used, starting from the sixteenth year of age of the beneficiary, exclusively to cover the direct and indirect costs of education and advanced training. The program covers a wide range of expenses, including those for secondary and tertiary education, courses offered by universities, AFAM and ITS, and higher technical training both in Italy and abroad. It also includes expenses for textbooks, teaching materials and accommodation if the city of the training institution is different from that of residence or domicile of the beneficiary.

In the event that the funds are used for ineligible expenses or before the beneficiary’s 16th birthday, entitlement to benefits is revoked. The Ministry of Economy and Finance will conduct random checks to ensure the correct use of funds.

The Presidency of the Council of Ministers, in collaboration with other ministries, will launch information campaigns to spread awareness of this programme. A decree from the Minister of Economy and Finance, together with other ministers, will provide further details within 90 days of the entry into force of the law. These details will include how banks join the scheme, the conditions of dedicated accounts and the categories and limits in which account holders can invest their funds.

No tax or duty on that money until you turn 30, but only with an Isee of less than 40 thousand euros per year.

For companies and individuals, it is foreseen that, in the event of a donation, you get an advantage: 50% of what you have donated is returned to you in the form of a tax credit, up to a maximum of 100,000 euros. This applies to individuals and also to companies. For businesses, this tax credit doesn’t count as income, so they don’t pay taxes on it.