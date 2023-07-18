subsidized humiliation

In different cities, scenes of long lines starring people in need of the Citizen Income subsidy who have had to endure endless hours to access financial aid have been reported. There are records of this problem throughout the country: in Neiva, Cali, Cartagena, Montería, Barranquilla and Bucaramanga.

What happens with money orders to claim citizen income is a clear example of the damage caused by dogmatism.

Until recently, the payment of these subsidies, granted by previous governments, was made easily through a transfer company, but the current government, inclined towards state interventionism, resists the intermediation of private companies and decided to carry carry out the payments through Banco Agrario, a public entity that does not have a network of offices commensurate with the volume of beneficiaries and that, furthermore, is not present in many municipalities, which implies that there are people who have to travel to the city closest to collect.

As is hardly obvious, this outrageous situation, which affects the most needy Colombians, has earned the director of the Department of Social Prosperity, Cielo Rusinque, strong questions, but the official minimizes the seriousness of the situation and attributes it to a campaign of misinformation, although the images clearly show the prevailing chaos and the endless queues suffered by those waiting for the subsidy.

This unfortunate situation reveals a profound lack of empathy and fuels the fears of countries like Cuba and Venezuela, where the most needy are subjected to long lines to access state aid.

Instead of relying on anachronistic dogmas, the government of President Gustavo Petro should seek efficiency and work together with entities that help improve citizen care, even if they are private.

