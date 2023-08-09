Subsidy for the utility company – will they give a subsidy if the family bought a vehicle

The presence of a vehicle in the family is not an obstacle to receiving a subsidy for the payment of housing and communal services services, in particular, in the case of large or adoptive families. However, assistance will be provided if an average family has purchased a vehicle, but only under one condition.

The Pension Fund of Ukraine gave an answer to a question related to the purchase of a vehicle: “We bought a motorcycle worth 21,000 hryvnias. Will this affect the allocation of the subsidy?”

The PFU noted that motorcycles, the value of which on the date of acquisition of ownership does not exceed four times the minimum wage established on January 1 of the year from which the subsidy is assigned, do not belong to the list of vehicles, the presence of which may cause a refusal to grant the subsidy.

It is worth noting that this year this amount is 26,800 hryvnias.

Photo by Pixabay

