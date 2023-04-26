Substantial changes in music without losing paternity

Classical music changed in the 18th century. Everything changes, from JS Bach to Haydn and A. Mozart, their music is completely different, although Bach also sought perfection in the same way as Mozart.

It happened naturally, because, just as times change and history changes, people change, and composers are people, and therefore they realize that music must change too. Haydn’s and Mozart’s contemporaries thought Bach was old-fashioned and his music was boring with such serious fugues. They wanted something new, from the time lived, not so complicated, but with beautiful melodies and easy, elegant and pleasant accompaniment.

Images of classical music of the eighteenth century.

In this way, beautiful music emerges, in addition, this new music was simple, entertaining and fun.

THE SPANISH INFLUENCE

The antecedents of the so-called Spanish song, also labeled as Andalusian song and more recently commonly known as copla. Without the latter term being familiar with poetic composition, it must be fixed with the birth of the tonadilla, a popular song with a picaresque air. In those tonadillas, the lyricists were sometimes inspired by true stories of court figures, and others from popular sources. The pasodoble, which became natural on the Spanish scene when the tonadillas were already losing strength and in the 19th century the people liked a new theatrical genre seasoned with music: ‘La Zarzuela’.

The 19th century was ending when the zarzuela was followed by the cuplé, which came from France, with a picaresque air. By then, the Andalusian song, heir to the tonadilla, had lost momentum. Already the costumbrista musical pieces had less echo.

At the end of the 1930s, it was established that the couplet was losing its validity. In any case, the chroniclers of the time have called a type of song that introduced costumbrista arguments of Spanish life, with a slightly different rhythm from those of the past.

Johann Sebastian Bach.

MODERNISM BEGINS

At the end of the 50s, the era of what was then called modern song began. It is quite true that today’s couplet is not similar to yesterday’s; that what is now composed is a flamenco ballad. Whose lyrics have other arguments, a different style, generally far from the popular poetry of half a century ago, but it is what it is and what it has to be.

The tango has its origin around 1870, when the gauchos displaced from the countryside, brought the milonga, which is considered the closest ancestor to the tango, although it had blood from habanera, payadas and Andalusian tango. The Argentine tango had begun to scandalize the traditionalists, when Astor Piazzolla introduced fugues, counterpoints and other irreverence to the traditional tango. He founded the ‘Nuevo Tango’ quintet and once said “listeners of traditional tango will always hate me”. Well, his tango was no longer that hoarse lament of a bandoneon that made it sadder, more nostalgic and deeper. But the truth is that Piazzolla had taken it from the suburbs of Argentina, taking it around the world and turning it into chamber music and it was accepted by the Argentines.

Today’s tango has changed and young lyricists have a new theme: the telephone, stress, heart attacks, astronauts, etc. Tango is no longer that “hoarse lament of a bandoneón”. The first tangos had a very simple text. They were just couplets, often pornographic or sarcastic; soon after the tango becomes sad and melancholic. But the porteño knows that life must be conquered day by day.

IN ARGENTINA

In Argentina, in 1929, the ‘Renewal Group’ was created for the dissemination of modern music, in an attempt to give renewal validity to the Old Guard between 1880 and 1920. From this date a renewal movement begins, where it appears the tango-song that is dramatic and sad. In 1824 the New Guard began with an instrumentation of piano, violins, bandoneons and double bass. Tango is no longer just dance and music, it is also a song.

The tango milonga and tango romance were without lyrics, strongly rhythmic and melodic.

Afro-Antillean music, in the 60s, experienced one of those phenomena of musical identity and folkloric origin, when the rhythm of “boogaloo” would have passed in the music halls of New York, among the confusion created between the rhythm of pachanga and that of the charanga, where many composers did not agree with the new mixture of the new rhythm, but at the end of the discord they ended up accepting the boogaloo as a current musical fashion and that later gave presence and sound to the nascent rhythm called ‘sauce’.

Salsa, a Caribbean mestizo, born in the syncretic environment of the region with a multiculturalism of races, languages, colors, flavors, is born this musical phenomenon that expresses the idiosyncrasy, the ancestral rebellion, the historical protest and the desire to move the skeleton of the people who create it. Connoisseurs affirm that the grandfather of modern salsa is the “Cuban son, a music born from the combination of rhythms imported from Africa by the Babalú slaves.”

Let us recall here that the Bantu and the Yoruba were languageless and illiterate African cultures, whereas the Swahili had alphabet, language with great musical influence.

EL JAZZ

The jazz rhythm, what makes it exciting and very special is that the performer can introduce changes in the execution, involving the spectators directly. Other more subtle changes are the so-called ‘syncopa’, which consists during the performance of placing an accent where it is not expected or a strong pattern where a weak one should go.

Beginning in the 1930s, the influence of jazz became part of the lives of Americans because it was a music with an authentic and natural folk influence that made them feel American, more authentic than the music of African American blacks and natives. .

OURS, THE VALLENATA MUSIC

Vallenato music, in vallenato has undergone important and healthy changes for our folklore, the most outstanding we have to mention those introduced into the song by the composer Tobías Enrique Pumarejo. Those of the then young Rafael Escalona, ​​called by Zapata Olivella “rhetorical indiscipline”.

Those introduced by the magnificent Gustavo Gutiérrez Cabello, called by some “psychological indiscipline”.

Marina Quintero Q., affirms: “the vallenato movement of the new wave gains new spaces, becoming the collective taste of its lyrics and musical arrangements. The need to innovate and make changes is observed, but without forgetting the origin, conserving the essence and cultural tradition”.

Darío Valenzuela tells us: “for a record to stick it must have a modern sound, with the conditions that make it competitive not only with other vallenato but with other types of music”.

Juan Gossain affirms: “the form of the trova is a universal modality, because it was used by ancient troubadours and used by singers of coplas, joropo, guabina, payas, corridos and vallenatos”.

With the respect and sensitivity that those who are nostalgic for traditional vallenato deserve, I will tell you that youth have the right to innovate music in search of a bit of fresh air for their musical lifestyle, which brings them happiness and allows them to seek the new alternatives of musical sounds that identify the new generations in fashion and art and within their own living, lived space.

It is very likely that previous generations have a certain fear of the connotations of change or innovation, since in traditional concepts it is pre-established as a dogma of cultural roots; terms such as innovation, manipulation, transformation and mutation because they cause some media confusion due to the unknown in the final result that can damage the essential basis of originality in the autochthonous.

By its own and natural right of all folk music to be able to be modernized, renewed and innovative within the context of rhythm, melody, harmony, poetic thought, theme in musical language and taken to the symphonic field and Vallenato music is no exception. to these facts, called adaptive musical phenomena.

BY WALTER ARIAS ALMENARES/SPECIAL FOR EL PILÓN