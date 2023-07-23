Substitutions 2023, prohibited for newly hired teachers with a year of probation still to be completed [VIDEO]

Positions and substitutes are at the center of teachers’ summer thoughts. For this reason, the Orizzonte Scuola editorial team has been proposing Question time live on its social media channels on a daily basis to answer readers’ questions.

During the July 20 appointment with the national secretary of the FLC Cgil Manuela Pascarella, a teacher posed the following question: “Can anyone who has to sign up for the role in September accept a fixed-term assignment from GPS?”

The trade unionist replied: “Can not be done. The decree attached to the contingent of permanent admissions explicitly states that newly hired teachers who must carry out the training and trial year cannot access substitute contracts“.

“So – Pascarella adds – the administration sets a strong limit for the newly hired teacher to take advantage of article 36“.

The provision is contained both in the DM n. 138 of 13 July 2023 authorizing no. 50,807 permanent hires for the 2023/24 school year art. 3 paragraph 3 “Il the teacher required to carry out the trial year cannot accept the assignment of temporary appointments determined.”

both in the annual circular on substitutes n. 43440 of 19 July 2023 “As established by article 3, paragraph 3, of the DM

no. 138 of 2023, the teacher required to carry out the trial year cannot accept temporary appointments

determined”

Conversely, if the teacher is not at the first entry into the role and does not have to carry out the trial year, then he can participate in the assignment of substitutes.

N.B. By assigning substitutes we mean the substitutes as at 31 August or 30 June 2024 by gaE GPS subsequent to the appointments of substitutes for the role of first GPS support bracket and additional list pursuant to Ministerial Decree No. 119 of 15 June 2023. In this case, in fact, even the teacher who has already received an appointment and wants to opt for another one can participate, because he is still in the procedure aimed at the role.

We have explained the regulatory reasons for which this prohibition was reached in

Entries in the role 2023: if the teacher has to carry out a trial year, he will not be able to accept substitutes with art. 36

Manuela Pascarella’s complete answer per minute 39:19

ALL FEEDBACK

Teacher substitutes 2023/2024: GaE and GPS max 150 preferences. How to fill out the application [LO SPECIALE CON VIDEOGUIDA]

Admissions to the role of teachers 2023, how to fill out the application in phases 1 and 2. Percentages in the rankings [LO SPECIALE]

Ask Lalla

Send your question to [email protected]

Questions and answers will be made public, requests for anonymity or private advice are not accepted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

