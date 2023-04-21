Succeed and achieve your goals, Because you deserve it! It is a wish fulfilled, for two Valle del Cauca professionals, recognized in their fields, as trainers of leaders, and professionals, who have forged their own companies, through effort, perseverance and creativity: Mónica Escobar and Melissa Escobar.

With a literary bet forged in their professional experiences, and the experiences of two women, noted for their leadership, in Cali and El País, Melissa and Mónica, are launching this book with a proposal that they have defined as bold and challenging for all those women, who based on discipline and effort can succeed and achieve success.

Melissa Escobar has extensive experience forging successful companies and ventures such as Diario Financiero, Media Advertising Company, Marketyk Agency and ME Real Estate Group.

She has a degree in Fashion and Marketing from the International University. For her part, Mónica Escobar is CEO of “Formando Líderes”, she has 17 years of experience, forging business training with her leadership.

She is a Coach, workshop leader and entrepreneur and was highlighted as the Valle del Cauca Woman in the scientific and educational field in 2021. She previously wrote the books “Historias de Mi Piel” and was co-author of the book “Mujer Vence Tus Miedos”.

With teamwork and a great effort, they present this book “Succeed and achieve your goals”, which they consider to be a life manual and a companion on the road, for many people who yearn to take that step forward, sharing a methodology that will allow them to recognize themselves, heal, forge their dreams, develop a plan, have discipline, love each other and learn to deserve.

For Melissa Escobar “This book has been created as a help tool for all those who want to take their life to another level, and create successful habits to achieve their dreams.”

Comments