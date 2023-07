Athletics

The word “athlete” is in the word “light athletics”. That’s another word for athletes. There are many types of sports in light athletics. This includes, for example, betting races. The shortest race is over 100 meters. There is also long jump and high jump. And there are throws. The athletes throw a javelin or a discus. This is a flat disk. When athletes from many countries meet to compete, that is a championship.

