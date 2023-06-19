Successes and progress on the ICA route

Within the framework of the celebration of the 61 years of the ICA (Colombian Agricultural Institute), these have been some of the positive impacts both for the countryside and for the economy of our country:

Increase in exports of avian and commercial genetic material, both for fattening and egg laying, to Ecuador and Venezuela, increasing foreign exchange for the country, benefiting poultry farmers and strengthening employment in the field. Nearly 600,000 hectares of plantains and bananas established in the national territory have been protected. With this, the production and export of 2,413,768 tons of bananas and 4,370,751 of plantains was guaranteed, which represents 0.4% of the total GDP.

From Risaralda, the Santa Rosa de Cabal University Corporation, UNISARC, joins the celebration of the 61-year history of the Colombian Agricultural Institute in Colombia, highlighting the successes that ICA has had in mission fulfillment throughout this time.

“Also from UNISARC we want to highlight the support for rural women that ICA has been fulfilling; In addition to improving the physical infrastructure of operation throughout the country, which increased with national research centers, experimental stations, demonstration centers, laboratories, diagnostic centers, technology transfer districts, a forty station, the Agricultural Library of Colombia (BAC) and the National Center for Appropriate Technology”; indicated the rector of UNISARC, Elsa Gladys Cifuentes Aranzazu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

