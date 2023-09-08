Successful Economic and Trade Exchange at the 2023 Guangdong Trade National (Inner Mongolia) Conference

The 2023 Guangdong Trade National (Inner Mongolia) Economic and Trade Exchange Conference was successfully held in Hohhot on September 7. The event was attended by esteemed individuals such as Lin Tao, the vice governor of Guangdong Province, and Bai Qingyuan, the vice chairman of the autonomous region.

During the conference, a project signing ceremony took place, resulting in the successful establishment of 12 cooperation projects with a total worth of 1.962 billion yuan. Representatives from six companies engaged in promotions and exchanges, while businesses from both regions held negotiations to explore potential collaborations.

This year’s China-Mongolia Expo showcased a total of 26 investment and purchase sales cooperation projects between Guangdong and Mongolia, indicating a significant intention of around 15.374 billion yuan. The two regions have recently collaborated on various initiatives, including the 2023 Guangdong-Mongolia “Millions of People Inter-Traveling” event, aimed at fostering economic and trade exchanges across different sectors and further strengthening cooperation.

The successful outcome of the Economic and Trade Exchange Conference highlights the dedication of Guangdong and Inner Mongolia in forging stronger ties, promoting bilateral trade, and enhancing economic development. The event has undoubtedly provided a platform for companies from both regions to showcase their potential and explore new business opportunities.

With the impressive number of cooperation projects and the substantial financial investments pledged, it is evident that the partnership between Guangdong and Mongolia holds great promise for future economic growth. As the collaboration continues to deepen, both regions can expect to reap the benefits of a robust and prosperous trade relationship.