SANTA ROSA DEL AGUARAY (Special Envoy) The 3rd Edition of the International Festival of the Guarani Land was successfully held in the district of Santa Rosa del Aguaray. Artistic embassies from Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, Bolivia and our country, exhibited on stage the culture and art, before a great competition that enjoyed and vibrated the artistic and pluricultural evening.

The Municipality of Santa Rosa del Aguaray, together with the support of the National Secretariat of Tourism, the National Fund for Culture and the Arts, National Entity Yacyreta, Binational Entity Itaipú and the Organization of the International festival of the Guarani land, carried out successfully the third edition of the cultural exchange between Latin American countries.

The international event took place in the recreation center of Santa Rosa del Aguaray, department of San Pedro, began with the welcome words of the local mayor Silvia Trubger who was happy to receive in the district of the “capital of pure water” to the various artistic delegations.

Trubger said that in addition to cultural exchange, it was an opportunity to promote tourism and showed visitors the positive aspects of the district, such as the emblematic white lagoon. Representatives of Fondec, local authorities and the mayor of the Capitán Bado district, Rodney Villalba, were present.

The extensive and entertaining cultural night began with an artistic dance group made up of representatives from various countries, then the dance school of the rural area of ​​the local district, of the Cororo ´i community, was presented under the direction of teacher Eliana Duarte exhibited our culture on stage.

The attendees enjoyed each presentation, the “Raices” Folkloric Dance group, under the direction of Rita Troya, presented the Ecuadorian culture on stage through dance, while the Bachué National Dance Company, directed by Javier Torres, offered all Colombian flavor and energy.

On behalf of our country, the Choperú Dance Studio, from the local district, directed by Pedro Romero, offered a great artistic show with Paraguayan dance, to then give way to the Teocalli Folkloric Ballet, which with maestro Rodrigo Valencia, was in charge of to put tequila and dance, representing Mexico.

The Jeroky Dance School of Capitán Bado, with teacher Leila Belén Prannte, also presented a Paraguayan dance, which was followed by the Bolivian Peace Folk Ballet, with interesting and varied artistic repertoire with teacher Ana Ariscurinaga. From the capital of the second department, the Artistic Cast of the cooperative La Norteña of San Pedro de Ycuamandyyú, under the direction of Osvaldo Carmona, joined the artistic evening with a picture of Paraguayan dance, which was highly applauded by the audience. The folkloric projection cast Sapukai Paraguayo, with the graduate Pedro Romero, closed the great night, along with the Guarani Dance Cast under the direction of Néstor Candia.

At the end, recognition was given to the participants and an exchange of gifts took place. The festival that was declared “of national tourist and cultural interest”, by the Honorable Chamber of Deputies of the Nation, urging the Senatur and other institutions to support the festival, which brings together young people and older adults from several Latin American countries, within of the objective of the union, the encounter and the integration of the towns making possible the cultural exchange.

comment

comment