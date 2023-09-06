Successful LAC team | News.at

Last weekend the Upper Austrian Athletics State Championships U16 and U20 took place in Steyr. In ideal weather conditions, there were many personal bests. A small but mighty LAC team managed to win a total of ten medals. In the U16 class, Florian Huemer won the 3000 m in 10:35.89 min. In the 1000 m competition he took bronze in 3:00.91 min. Ariane Rohn took second place in the pole vault with 2.40 m. In the discus throw it was bronze with 19.49 m. Julia Aumayr won silver at her first national championship in the discus competition with 20.15 m.

There was gold for the 3x800m relay (Sophie and Isabel Ladein and Nadine Michlmayr), gold for Nadine Michlmayr in the 1500m in 5:32.96 min and fourth place in the 800m in 2:39 .00 min, silver for Evelyn Rohn in the discus throw with 32.12 m, silver for Paul Leitenbauer in the 800 m in 1:58.43 min, silver for Viona Knoll in the 800 m in 2:23.43 at least

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

