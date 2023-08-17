Successful Selection of Three Industrial Clusters in Our City in First Batch of Provincial Small and Medium-Sized Industrial Clusters

The first batch of provincial small and medium-sized industrial clusters announced that 3 industrial clusters in our city were selected

August 17, 2023 – The Municipal Economic and Information Bureau has announced the selection of three industrial clusters in our city as part of the first batch of characteristic industrial clusters of small and medium-sized enterprises in Zhejiang Province. This announcement aims to promote the high-quality development of small and medium-sized enterprises and enhance the specialization, specialization, and cluster development level of the industrial clusters.

The selected industrial clusters include the parts industry cluster and Tongxiang glass fiber industry cluster. These clusters play a vital role in the dislocation development of Jiaxing’s advantageous industrial clusters. Haichen Precision Machinery (Jiaxing) Co., Ltd., located in Pinghu, is a prime example of the development in the CNC machine tool industry.

Haichen Precision Machinery, established in 1998, specializes in the production of core functional components for high-end precision CNC machine tools. Over the past 25 years, the company has experienced significant growth, achieving breakthroughs in technological innovation, industrial transformation, and digital upgrading. In fact, Haichen Precision Machinery was shortlisted for the 2023 Provincial “Pioneer” and “Leading Goose” research and development project in the first half of this year.

The success of Haichen Precision Machinery can be attributed to the support and development of the Pinghu CNC machine tool industry cluster. With more than 70 enterprises in the cluster, it generated an output value of nearly 14 billion yuan last year, securing its position as the top-ranking complete machine producer in the province.

Through a strong industrial chain and investments in various fields such as automatic turrets, reducers, and drives, the CNC machine tool industry cluster in Pinghu has attracted major projects like the DMG Mori Seiki project, which is set to be operational by the end of 2021.

The development of industrial clusters in recent years has been aided by the province’s efforts to promote advanced manufacturing clusters. With initiatives such as cultivating strength, optimizing and strengthening enterprises, improving quality, and innovating to strengthen the industry, Zhejiang Province has prioritized the development of high-quality economic projects.

Moreover, the announcement of the second batch of “Made in Zhejiang” provincial-level characteristic industrial cluster core areas further solidifies our city’s position as a hub for industrial clusters. Jiashan County was selected as the core area for digital security and network communication industry clusters, while Pinghu City was chosen as the core area for robot and CNC machine tool industry clusters. Currently, our city has a total of 8 provincial-level characteristic industrial cluster core areas, placing it in a tie with Wenzhou for third place in the province.

Moving forward, the Municipal Bureau of Economics and Information Technology plans to continue its focus on smart manufacturing, innovation, and the development of large platforms, leading enterprises, and key industries. By providing precise guidance and services, the bureau aims to support major projects and key areas for investment, further enhancing the city’s development momentum.

Overall, the selection of our city’s industrial clusters as part of the first batch of characteristic industrial clusters is a testament to the thriving small and medium-sized enterprises in our region. With continued support and development, these clusters will contribute to the high-quality economic growth of our city and the province as a whole.