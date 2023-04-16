Successful with milk in one of the most inhospitable environments in the world

Also known as the “Third Pole” or “Roof of the World,” the Tibetan Plateau is one of the most inhospitable environments in the world. Positive natural selection at multiple genomic loci enabled early Tibetans to adapt to higher elevations, yet sourcing sufficient food from the resource-poor highlands would have remained a challenge.

A recent study, published in the journal Science Advances and led by researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Geoanthropology, Germany, the Center for Archaeological Science at Sichuan University, China and the Tibetan Cultural Relics Conservation Institute, China, reveals that dairy products are a were the main component of human nutrition on the Tibetan plateau. The researchers examined historic proteins from the calculus of 40 human individuals from 15 sites in the interior of the plateau.

“We tried to include all excavated individuals with sufficiently preserved calculus from the region studied,” explains Li Tang, lead author of the study. “Our protein evidence shows that dairy farming was introduced in the hinterland of the plateau at least 3,500 years ago,” adds Prof. Hongliang Lu, corresponding author of the study.

The evidence found for historical proteins suggests that dairy products were consumed by diverse populations – including women and men, adults and children, and individuals from both elite and non-elite burial sites. Additionally, the prehistoric Tibetan people of the highlands used the milk of goats, sheep, and possibly cattle and yaks. The early pastoral peoples of western Tibet seem to have had a preference for goat’s milk. “The introduction of pastoralism was instrumental in enabling humans to settle much of the plateau, particularly the vast areas that were too extreme for agriculture,” says Prof. Nicole Boivin, senior author of the study.

Tracing dairy farming back into the distant past has long been a challenge for researchers. Traditionally, archaeologists have examined the remains of animals and the insides of food jars to find evidence of dairy farming. However, the ability of these sources to provide direct evidence of milk consumption is often limited.

“Paleoproteomics is a new and powerful tool that has enabled us to study the Tibetan diet in unprecedented detail,” says co-author Dr. Shevan Wilkin. “Analysis of proteins from historical human tartar not only provides direct evidence of feeding, but also allows us to identify the species from which the milk came.”

“We were thrilled to observe such an amazingly clear pattern,” says Li Tang. “All the milk peptides examined are from historical individuals from the western and northern steppes, where growing crops is extremely difficult. In the southern, central and southeastern valleys , where more arable land is available, we could not detect any milk proteins.”

Surprisingly, all of the individuals with evidence of milk consumption were found at locations greater than 3,700 meters above sea level – with almost half being above 4,000 meters, with the extreme altitude at 4,654 meters.

“It is clear that dairy farming was crucial to the early pastoral settlement of the highlands,” says Prof. Shargan Wangdue. Li Tang concludes, “Ruminants were able to convert the energy stored up in alpine pastures into nutrient-rich milk and meat, which fueled the spread of human populations into some of the world‘s most extreme environments.”