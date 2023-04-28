Successfully completed cycle of investigative journalism workshops in Cartagena

Both workshops had the participation of more than 140 students of social communication and journalism.

The Festival of the Senses team once again held two regional academic days, this time in ‘el corralito de piedra’, a setting in which two Investigative Journalism workshops were held for students of the social communication and journalism program of the University of Cartagena and the Jorge Tadeo Lozano University (Caribbean campus).

The two talks were given by Raúl Arévalo, a journalist from the KienyKe.com Zona Hostil program, who has more than 15 years of experience as an investigative reporter and chronicler in different media, in addition to having several awards that have recognized to their hard and dedicated work on the matter. Along with him were great exponents of the trade, such as journalists Indalecio Castellanos (RCN Radio), winner of the National Short Story Award from the University of Cartagena, and Mario Villalobos, the latter two-time winner of the Simón Bolívar Prize.

In the first scenario, the speaker emphasized the importance of going beyond what is seen, questioning and investigating all the information about a specific event, as well as stressing the importance of complying with the task of “wearing out shoes” and to do reporting with discipline, dedication and effort. “Let’s never lose the old ways of investigating. It is mandatory to verify and confront everyone involved in a story, only that rigor will guarantee the success of an investigation“, he assured.

He also added that everything has a context and a story, and that both must be on the table before pursuing answers. “The journalist must go one step ahead, he always has to go further. Question yourself and seek the answers, always from the ethics, seriousness and responsibility that assists you”.

During both days, the students from Cartagena expressed their concerns regarding journalistic work, the various tools that journalists have to carry out their work, the risk involved in practicing this profession in the country, as well as the keys to developing sense of smell journalistic.

The cycle of workshops ended successfully with the assistance of more than 140 young people who are preparing to practice journalism. The Festival of the Senses thanks the universities that supported this academic initiative by opening their doors so that the experience, the professorship, and the experiences of experts in the journalistic profession will take over their classrooms.

The route of the regional workshops in Cartagena will make its last stop at Los Libertadores University, this Friday, April 28, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, with the Digital Strategies workshop, which will be directed by Luis Beltrán, editor of contents of KienyKe.com.