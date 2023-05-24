Successfully ended the eCommerce Day in Colombia

El eCommerce Day Colombia Blended [Professional] Experience concluded successfully after the face-to-face event. The eCommerce Day is a regional initiative of the eCommerce Institute co-organized locally by the Colombian Chamber of Electronic Commerce. It was an intensive day of training and networking where, through conferences and workshops, professionals were able to train and learn about digital business trends.

More than 2,000 professionals were able to participate and debate in the face-to-face meeting on current events in the digital ecosystem and eCommerce. More of 5.800 people entered the event platform to access conferences and plenary sessions, special live activities, visit the services and solutions area, among other proposals.

During the meeting, the general vision and opportunities presented by electronic commerce in Colombia were analyzed. Maria Fernanda Quiñones, Executive President, Colombian Chamber of Electronic Commerce (CCCE)shared figures about the country’s current industry.

By way of summary, it was highlighted:

The categories that lead sales this year in Colombia are technology and tourism.

The most used means of payment since the pandemic is the Credit Card with 56.5%, followed by the Debit Card with 37.5%.

During the first edition of Cyber ​​Monday, sales of approximately $648,000,000 pesos and transactions of more than 3 million were registered. The next edition will take place from June 26 to 28.

“We closed a new eCommerce Day Colombia in Blended format, the 14th local edition and number 157 at the regional level, with three intense days of professionalization of the digital commerce industry, and a great contribution of innovative initiatives focused on promoting collaborative knowledge I cannot stop expressing the pride I feel in being an active part of these synergy spaces where more than 2,000 professionals interacted in person and more than 5,500 online, in addition to cLevels of international and local value.Colombia is a of the digital commerce turbines in Latin America, along with Mexico, Chile, Argentina and Brazil, who already sell more than 10% through digital channels and who are achieving penetration of up to 30% in their main categories, something that It has been achieved with a lot of effort, but it is not the ceiling, there is still a long way to go”, says Marcos Pueyrredon, President of the eCommerce Institute and coFounder & Global Executive SVP of VTEX.

>>> Companies that leave their mark on the digital ecosystem were recognized. The eCommerce Awards Colombia 2023 were delivered!

The eCommerce Awards were created to distinguish companies for their work in the Digital Commerce and Internet Business industry. The winners of the 2023 edition in Colombia were:

Leaders of eCommerce in the Tourism Industry

Leaders of eCommerce in Retail

Entertainment and Media in eCommerce

Best provider of IT services and solutions for eCommerce: VTEX

Financial Services and Online Banking: PayU

Clothing and fashion in eCommerce: Locatel

Best eCommerce Agency: ITGlobers

Best SME in eCommerce: Puppis

Best Mobile initiative in eCommerce