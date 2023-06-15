Sucre: prison for the mayor of El Roble for acts of corruption

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, through the Sucre Section, managed to get a guarantee control judge from Sincelejo to impose an insurance measure in a prison against the current mayor of the municipality of El Roble, Serguey Alfredo Vergara Vergara (2020-2023). ; and the former secretary of planning, Jader Daniel Vergara Aldana.

The two officials would have, apparently, participated in a network of corruption that would compromise the former mayor of the same town José Francisco Vergara Vergara (2016-2019), a relative of the two insured; and who is also being prosecuted for these facts.

Judicial police work showed that on September 27, 2019, the then local president and his planning secretary signed a contract for more than 778 million pesos for the construction of eight jagueyes to mitigate the drought in that area of ​​the country.

The investigation determined that during the contractual process the technical specifications, plans, budget and soil studies were not disclosed; among other aspects contemplated in the law. The principles of planning, objective selection and transparency would also have been affected.

The test material collected showed that the consortium benefited from the work would have provided false certifications to access municipal resources. The Mayor’s Office, as a contractor, did not generate the permit applications, nor the necessary licenses for the water wells affecting access to water for small farmers. On the contrary, large landowners close to the investigated local leaders would have benefited.

The individuals Gustavo Lozano Montes, Jair de Jesús Oliva Jaraba, José Sacramento Escamilla Sierra, Humberto Carlos Pérez Rivera and Germán González Escobar are being prosecuted for these events. The first three were subjected to an insurance measure in a prison; the remaining two will face the process in freedom.

The Prosecutor’s Office accused those investigated, according to their individual responsibilities, of crimes such as: embezzlement by appropriation, use of false public document, contract without compliance with legal requirements and undue interest in entering into contracts. None of the defendants admitted responsibility for the charges against them.