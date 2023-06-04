Home » Suction truck broke pavement and was trapped in Pescaíto
News

Suction truck broke pavement and was trapped in Pescaíto

Suction truck broke pavement and was trapped in Pescaíto

And vehicle of suction pressure who carried out works with the sewage water in the neighborhood little fishbroke a pavement plate and was trapped.

The case was presented during the afternoon of this Sunday on Calle 8 between Carrera 6 and 7 of the populous sector mentioned in Santa Marta.

Las tires rear ends of the heavy vehicle were left on a street sign. The problematic of sewage continues to affect fishermen.


It might interest you: Sewer water in the streets, a never-ending problem in Pescaíto

