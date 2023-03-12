Home News Sudan and Russia are discussing the adoption of national currencies in commercial exchanges
Sudan and Russia are discussing the adoption of national currencies in commercial exchanges

Sudan’s ambassador to Russia, Hassan Muhammad al-Ghazali, revealed that the central banks of Sudan and Russia are in talks about the possibility of using national currencies in trade exchanges between the two countries.

Al-Ghazali said, “Russia has suggested to Sudan to use the system of financial transactions, where we will use national currencies.”

He added, “This issue is being discussed by the central banks of both countries and we will see if that is possible. This is very much a technical issue.”

And the Sudanese ambassador in Moscow added, “Central banks will study this issue, and see how they actually work, and in the near future we will see the result.”

