Sudan Doctors Syndicate to Al-Ghad: We appeal to the international community to stop targeting medical facilities

The Sudanese Doctors Syndicate, Dr. Heba Omar, said that confirmed injuries are being announced in an updated manner, according to data received from health centers, explaining that yesterday’s injuries amounted to 175 injuries and between 40: 41 deaths, all of them civilians.

Omar added, during an intervention on Al-Ghad satellite channel, that injuries and deaths are taking place today, stressing that there are difficulties today in counting the numbers of dead and injured, especially in light of the presence of a number of hospitals out of service due to the lack of human staff, poor conditions and difficulty of access, and the lack of safe corridors to transport the injured. Electricity and water outages.

And she explained that the three cities of Khartoum (Khartoum, Khartoum North and Omdurman) have become a battlefield, following up: “We warned against using health facilities as shields or centers for firing between the parties,” confirming that some health facilities were bombed, and that there are hospitals that have been controlled and are being fired from, such as Police Hospital, Educational People, Khartoum and others.

The Sudanese Doctors Syndicate appealed to the international community and humanitarian organizations working in the field of health to intervene to stop violations of health facilities, stressing that this matter violates international and humanitarian laws that provide for their protection and neutralization from conflicts.

And she demanded the existence of safe paths to transport the injured and the supply of facilities with human staff, equipment and fuel to generate electricity and water, stressing that there are hospitals that lack food and water.

And she pointed out that ambulances are not allowed to enter the areas of clashes to help the injured, which makes it difficult to count the number of deaths and injuries, noting that a large number of calls have been received to help the injured in many areas, but ambulances are not allowed to move or transport the injured, and that ambulances move It makes it vulnerable to fire.

