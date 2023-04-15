Sudan in chaos: fighting and explosions in Khartoum

Gunfire and explosions in the center of Khartoum, near the military headquarters, are worrying international diplomacy after days of tension between the militias of the RSF (Rapid Support Forces) and the regular forces. Reason for the contention, the modalities of the transition to a civilian government after the military coup of October 2021. The RSF denounced that one of their camps south of the capital was attacked and the military attempted to assault the militias’ headquarters. The transition to civilian government would have contemplated the integration of the RSF militias into the regular forces, a step that the militias are asking to be postponed for ten years. The military agreed to a term of only two years. The tensions in Sudan make all international diplomacies agree with the UN, the USA and Russia united by a single request: “Lay down your arms”.

The fights

According to medical sources cited by Al-JazeeraAt least three civilians were killed in today’s clashes. Furthermore, according to the broadcaster, the clashes between the paramilitaries and the regular forces would also have extended to other areas of Sudan, not remaining limited to the capital alone. Reportedly still from Al-Jazeera, there is also fighting in Marawi and in the south-west of Sudan, while in North Darfur there are clashes for control of the airport.

Fears for the US embassy

Due to the clashes, the American ambassador in Khartoum John Godfrey was forced to take shelter inside the embassy together with the staff of the diplomatic headquarters. It makes it known Sky News. The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said that the situation in Sudan is “fragile”, but he stressed that there is still the possibility of completing the transition to a civilian-led government. Speaking from Hanoi, Blinken also argued that some actors “may push against this progress”.

Tajani: ‘tense situation but the Italians are fine

“In telephone connection from Tokyo with our Ambassador in Sudan, I am following developments in Khartoum. The situation remains tense but the Italians present are doing well and in close liaison with the Italian Embassy in Sudan. Our invitation is not to abandon their homes”. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani writes it on Twitter. According to reports from Ansa, there are about 150 Italians permanently residing in Sudan, of which almost half in the capital Khartoum. They are mostly employees of the Embassy, ​​of the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation, NGOs and small entrepreneurs.

EgyptAir announces the suspension of flights for 72 hours

EgyptAir has announced the suspension of its flights to and from Khartoum International Airport for a period of 72 hours, following military clashes in the Sudanese capital. He brings it back Sky news Arabia citing a company note. “In the light of the information we have received regarding the existence of security disturbances in the brotherly state of Sudan, EgyptAir announces the temporary suspension of its flights to and from Khartoum Airport, starting today, Saturday 15 April 2023, for a period of 72 hours, until we are informed of the developments” of the situation in Sudan.