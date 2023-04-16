Sudan: International community calls for ceasefire

In Sudan, soldiers from the national army are fighting nationwide against the special forces (Rapid Support Forces RSF). According to the Central Committee Of Sudan Doctors, more than 56 civilians have been killed and more than 600 injured in the capital alone since the fighting began on Saturday morning. There are also reports of fatalities in the Darfur region. Local residents reported on the microblogging service Twitter on Sunday that fighting was ongoing, including in residential areas. The African Union Security Council called an emergency meeting for Sunday afternoon. After the death of three employees, the United Nations World Food Program temporarily suspended its operations in the country.

“While we review the evolving security situation, we are forced to temporarily suspend all operations in Sudan,” UN World Food Program (WFP) director Cindy McCain said in Rome on Sunday. The WFP cannot do its job without ensuring the safety of teams and partners, it said. The UN special envoy for Sudan, Volker Perthes, said earlier that the three staff members were killed in clashes in North Darfur while on duty on Saturday.

The army is under the control of the head of the military junta, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, while the special forces are commanded by his deputy, General Hamdan “Hemeti” Dagalo.

Both accuse the other of being to blame for the outbreak of the fighting. The Sudan Tribune newspaper reported on Sunday that the army has captured seven RSF bases. RSF adviser Mohammed al-Mokhtar al-Nour, meanwhile, said much of the capital Khartoum is under Hemetis RSF control, Al-Jazeera TV channel reported on Sunday.

Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) was also dismayed by the situation on site. “I am appalled by the many victims that the fighting in #Sudan has already claimed,” Baerbock said on Twitter on Sunday. “Both sides must stop fighting.” Baerbock wrote that she supports the call for a ceasefire. In recent years, the people of Sudan have made it clear that they want a democratic future for their country.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the fighting on the microblogging service Twitter on Saturday evening and said he was in talks with the African Union and regional leaders to support the people of Sudan in their efforts to make the transition to democracy to design.

In a statement on Saturday evening, the human rights organization Human Rights Watch called for the protection of the civilian population. “The international partners have failed to hold the military to account since the coup and must react immediately and concretely,” said Mohamed Osman, the organization’s Sudan expert.

A deadline had passed on Tuesday for the military government to hand over power to a civilian transitional government. During the week there were clashes between the army and the RSF in the north of the country.

Civil society has been calling for power to be transferred to a civilian government for years. More than 120 civilians have been killed by security forces in pro-democracy protests since the 2021 coup.