With the rise in temperatures in the country, sharp power outages appeared on the surface, the hours of which varied between an average of 3 to more than 8 hours yesterday, which included a number of neighborhoods and regions in Khartoum, Bahri and Omdurman.

Sources attributed the power cuts during the summer to long hours, because the electricity in the national grid is not enough for the demand, and it is the same electricity that is available during the winter, but the winter consumption is less.

And the sources confirmed, according to Al-Sudani newspaper, that the temperature yesterday reached 41, and the demand came to (2837) megawatts, compared to mid-February, when the temperature was in the range of (32), while the demand was (2250) megawatts.

The sources also confirmed that the high temperatures increase the volume of consumption, and explained that the solution is to establish new electric power stations, in addition to the existing energy in the villages 3 and Port Sudan stations, and added: “If the government strives, and these two stations enter service, it can cover an estimated volume of demand.”

The sources pointed out that the matter of constructing the new stations is the responsibility of the government, while the electricity sector has to implement it only.

Specialized sources explained that the high temperature increases the resistance of the conductor, which increases the loss of electrical energy.

Other sources indicated that efforts are being made to improve the position of generation and electrical interconnection projects with Egypt, in order to reduce the hours of sectors during Ramadan.

In addition, the day before yesterday witnessed a spread of news that the programming of morning and evening electricity cuts was being implemented, with an average of (3) to (6) hours, but the Sudanese Electricity Distribution Company issued a clarification that the news is incorrect (fabricated) taken from an announcement from 2019 AD, and the Sudanese Electricity Distribution Company said Electricity In a press clarification yesterday, the general manager of the company, Amin Othman, did not make any press statements to any of the media.

