Sudanese army agrees to 7-day truce extension as fighting continues in Khartoum

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) announced on Wednesday that they accept a regional initiative proposing a week-long ceasefire to end armed clashes between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

“As part of its initiative to deal with the current crisis in the country, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) offered a new proposal that includes extending the current truce by one week and appointing a representative from each side to discuss the truce,” the SAF said in a statement.

The SAF “accept the proposal based on the principle of African solutions to the problems of the continent, and taking into account the humanitarian aspects of our citizens,” they added.

They also stressed that they expect the other party to comply with the requirements of the proposed truce. However, the RSF has yet to comment on the IGAD initiative.

On Wednesday, fighting continued in the center of Khartoum. The Sudanese Police said in a statement that the RSF carried out an ambush against one of its patrols in the center of this capital, causing the death of five policemen.

In response, the RSF argued that they had repulsed an attack by an army force dressed in the uniforms of the central reservist police forces, which attempted to attack RSF posts in central Khartoum.

Meanwhile, as fighting has brought the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis, UN Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths has arrived in Sudan.

“Just arrived in Port Sudan to reaffirm the UN commitment to the Sudanese people,” Griffiths tweeted on Wednesday.

He expressed his gratitude for the unwavering dedication of the humanitarian community and local volunteers doing all they can to help.

Regarding local efforts to end the armed conflict in the country, Khalid Omer Yousif, spokesman for the political process in Sudan, welcomed in a statement on Wednesday any effort to secure a ceasefire.

Yousif urged coordination of regional and international efforts to support the push for a ceasefire, saying: “we call for a comprehensive ceasefire and then a return to the negotiating table.”

Fighting between the SAF and RSF in Khartoum and other areas erupted on April 15, with the two sides accusing each other of starting the conflict that has brought the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis.

According to UN statistics, thousands of Sudanese citizens have been displaced or forced to seek refuge in safe areas in Sudan and neighboring countries, including Egypt, Ethiopia and Chad.

So far, the deadly clashes have left more than 550 dead and 4,926 injured, according to the Sudanese Ministry of Health.