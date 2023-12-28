Sudanese Army Intelligence arrests Rapid Support militia sleeper cells in the city of Wad Medani

Sudanese Net:

A security source confirmed that military intelligence in the city of Wad Medani arrested a group of sleeper cells affiliated with the rebel terrorist Rapid Support militia, after raids took place on a number of hotels and apartments.

The source confirmed that the cells were about to assist in the attack on the center of Wad Damani city while the militia was trying to infiltrate it.

The source added that the regular forces on the island perform their duty with all responsibility and called on citizens not to pay attention to the malicious rumors spread by the militia and its mouthpieces.

