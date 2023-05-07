Home » Sudanese Army: Our forces clashed at dawn today with the rebels who tried to attack the command of the Bahri Military Region
Sudanese Army: Our forces clashed at dawn today with the rebels who tried to attack the command of the Bahri Military Region

Sudanese Army: Our forces clashed at dawn today with the rebels who tried to attack the command of the Bahri Military Region

Sudani Net:

General Command of the Armed Forces

The enemy received a decisive punishment and its forces dispersed between dead, wounded and fugitives. Our forces destroyed a number of combat vehicles of the rebels and received five vehicles left by the enemy on the battlefield.

The Armed Forces warn the honorable citizens to stay away from the sites of clashes and not to deal with foreign metal objects in the interest of their safety until the arrival of specialized technical teams to withdraw and deal with them.

Heaven and eternity for our righteous martyrs, and a speedy recovery for the wounded
Glory and steadfastness to our proud people and their armed forces
Office of the Official Spokesperson for the Armed Forces
Thursday, May 4, 2023
Sat 20: 7
The link to the statement is on the official page of the Sudanese Armed Forces

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=629504432555814&id=100064887872565&mibextid=Nif5oz

#The _ army _ is _ awake
#ending_the_rebellion
#One _ Army _ One _ People
#This _ is _ an _ army _ of _ trampling

