Sudanese army statement confirms rebel violation of “truce”

Sudani Net:

General Command of the Armed Forces

Despite the validity of the truce for a period of 72 hours, which was approved by the armed forces, we monitor many violations committed by the rebel militia since the early hours of Tuesday morning, which are as follows:

_ Continued military movements of the rebels inside and outside the capital and attempt to occupy sites and restrict the movements of citizens.

_ Intense movement in varying groups towards the Al-Jili refinery in order to take advantage of the truce in controlling the refinery to create a crisis in the fuel supply throughout the country.

_ Movements of military convoys towards the capital heading from western Sudan to Dabanda _ Al-Nuhud to Khartoum, along with other convoys from Babanusa and Al-Mujlad, in order to carry out large-scale military operations against Khartoum.

_ The activity of the sniper groups that the enemy deployed on the roofs of buildings did not stop in separate areas of the capital and the states.

_ Continued looting and looting of citizens’ property and exposure to passers-by during their movements.

Numerous attacks on the headquarters of diplomatic missions and firing of shots at the Indian embassy in the Amarat area, Street 1, in addition to multiple reports from the embassies of Korea, Switzerland, Russia, Ethiopia, Yemen, Syria, Morocco, Spain, regarding concentrations of the rebel militia forces near the headquarters of these missions, and the smashing of external surveillance cameras In addition to informing the Korean ambassador of a request for an air evacuation of his community members due to the rebel attack on his house, and the destruction of protection caravans outside the mission headquarters.

_ We also received a report from the Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman that the rebels occupied the entire embassy headquarters and stole a vehicle belonging to the mission.

_ Despite our commitment to the armistice, we will reserve our full right to deal with these serious breaches and the rebel militia’s attempts to exploit them to save their deteriorating operational position.

We assure our citizens that their armed forces will remain vigilant and keen on the security and safety of the country.

Office of the Official Spokesperson for the Armed Forces

Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Click here to try in the rest of the WhatsApp groups from (1) to (30)