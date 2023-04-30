Sudanese army: The conspiracy was great and was planned by parties at home and abroad

Sudani Net:

General Command of the Armed Forces

Saturday, April 29, 2023 AD

Our forces work according to plan and perform their tasks with steadfastness and confidence, and their sons are fighting the battle of national dignity with manhood and honor.

The conspiracy was great and was planned by parties at home and abroad, but its links were broken under the weight of the steadfastness and steadfastness of the men of the armed forces.

What was thwarted during the past two weeks was a failed attempt to seize power with the power of the rebels and a complete political cover. In fact, it was a project to hijack the Sudanese state throughout its history in favor of a project of self-rule for one person.

This is a battle in which there is no room for false neutrality, and it will soon end with victory in favor of the survival of the Sudanese state and its well-established institutions and the end of the project to hijack our country forever.

We are working to create the appropriate conditions so that the police and the rest of the state agencies can resume their work and life can return to normal as soon as possible.

The battle united the people and their armed forces and increased the keenness of the Sudanese people on the importance of the survival of their armed forces.

All the attempts of the rebels and their agents from inside and outside the country to market their project based on deceiving people, falsifying facts and buying people failed.

The circles of victory will soon be completed, and the moment of reckoning will come for every disgraced and disgraced who sold the cause of the homeland in exchange for cheap gain, and the people will oust them, because they supported those who killed his children, usurped his property, and ruined his institutions.

All the maneuvers that took place during the past months were aimed at destroying the country’s solid bloc represented by the country’s army and its security system, to replace it with the rebel militia, which showed the worst imaginable behavior of its nature, not hesitating in degrading and sabotaging the country’s institutions and looting everything that falls under their hands without scruples or conscience.

Some satellite channels revealed their true anti-armed face, and one of the advantages of crises is the differentiation of ranks.

The army will not give up the goal of preserving the entity of the Sudanese state and ridding the country of a state of political indifference and deceiving people with false slogans.

Very soon, Khartoum will celebrate Victory Day and bring down the curtain on the end of the worst era in the country.

We renew the calls of the General Command of the rebels to stop participating in the project to sabotage the country and the holocaust of war, and to hasten to report to the nearest military area and join the ranks of the armed forces.

Office of the Official Spokesperson for the Armed Forces

#The _ army _ is _ awake

#ending_the_rebellion

#One _ Army _ One _ People

#This _ is _ an _ army _ of _ trampling

Click here to try in the rest of the WhatsApp groups from (1) to (30)