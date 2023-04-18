Sudanese army: The enemy is mobilizing its forces in Marawi to secure the landing of an aid plane coming from regional sides

Sudani Net:

General Command of the Armed Forces

We are surprised at the enemy’s talk of a truce in light of our confirmed information that it has amassed a large force in Marawi with the aim of securing the landing of a military aid plane from regional sides and mobilizing its forces to come to Khartoum from Nyala, El Fasher, El Geneina and Al Tina. One does not get stung twice.

Office of the Official Spokesperson for the Armed Forces

Tuesday, April 18, 2023

