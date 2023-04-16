Home » Sudanese Army: The hour of victory is near..We give good news to our people soon
News

by admin
While the sound of the dawn call to prayer was heard, this Sunday morning, in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, heavy weapons clashes erupted, in continuation of the clashes that continued throughout Saturday night.

And in the early hours of the morning, the General Command of the Sudanese Armed Forces announced in a statement that “the hour of victory is near,” promising the Sudanese people “news that will come soon,” while the Rapid Support Forces published a video clip that it said was to strike the headquarters of the ground forces of the Sudanese army.

The Sudanese army statement said: “The hour of victory has approached. We have mercy on the innocent lives that were taken by this reckless adventure committed by the rebellious Rapid Support militia. Our prayers are for the injured, and we give our patient people good news soon, God willing.”

