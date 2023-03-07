Sudani Net:

The Director General of the Sudanese Defense Industries System, Lieutenant General Marghani Idris Suleiman, visited the China Pavilion during the International Defense Exhibition IDEX-2023, which concluded a few days ago in Dubai.

The Sudanese delegation discussed opportunities for joint cooperation between Sudan and China in the field of defense industries.

The Sudanese delegation also visited the pavilions of Belarus, Turkey and Egypt.

Previous Chinese reports stated that Sudan is close to contracting modern Chinese J-10CE fighters.

It is noteworthy that Sudan operates a group of Chinese weapons, including J-7 fighters and the Chinese WS-2 missile launcher of 400 mm caliber and a large range of up to 400 km.

