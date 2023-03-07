Home News Sudanese-Chinese talks in the field of defense industries
News

Sudanese-Chinese talks in the field of defense industries

by admin
Sudanese-Chinese talks in the field of defense industries

Sudani Net:

The Director General of the Sudanese Defense Industries System, Lieutenant General Marghani Idris Suleiman, visited the China Pavilion during the International Defense Exhibition IDEX-2023, which concluded a few days ago in Dubai.

The Sudanese delegation discussed opportunities for joint cooperation between Sudan and China in the field of defense industries.

The Sudanese delegation also visited the pavilions of Belarus, Turkey and Egypt.

Previous Chinese reports stated that Sudan is close to contracting modern Chinese J-10CE fighters.

It is noteworthy that Sudan operates a group of Chinese weapons, including J-7 fighters and the Chinese WS-2 missile launcher of 400 mm caliber and a large range of up to 400 km.

Click here to try in the rest of the WhatsApp groups from (1) to (30)

See also  Spider-Man has become a symbol of protests in Sudan (Video)

You may also like

Good start for ZDF prestige project “The Swarm”

National Assembly: deputies return to the hemicycle tomorrow...

Institute of Mobility, answered the call of the...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Photo News Baoji...

Max Hess continues bronze series | TUCcurrent

Cooked sashimi served on the table

Approved debt project for Neiva

Klinsmann becomes national coach of South Korea

Chile creates a special area for the endangered...

Salvatore Mancuso received probation for four years in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy