Sudanese special forces succeed in liberating families detained in the airport neighborhood and are deployed in Khartoum

Sudani Net:

Soldiers of the Sudanese army’s special forces deployed yesterday in several neighborhoods in Khartoum, most notably Kafouri and the Airport neighborhood.

According to eyewitnesses, the special forces succeeded in liberating some families of army officers detained in the airport neighborhood and evacuating them to safe areas.

They also confirmed their success in getting rid of the 120 mortar, which was used by the Rapid Support Forces in the bombing of the General Command of the Armed Forces.

As of this writing, the official spokesperson for the army has not issued any explanatory statement about the military operation in the Al-Matar neighborhood.

